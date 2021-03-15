Dave promises to start work on new album after his vacation

Dave has promised fans that he will start work on his new album once he returns home from his vacation.

The South London rapper’s last album was his 2019 debut, ‘Psychodrama’, but yesterday (March 14) he announced that he will be starting work on the follow-up to the Mercury Prize-winning effort once his holiday with Fredo is over.

“After this imma my second album I promise,” Dave captioned a series of sunny snaps from his vacation, which included some on a boat with his ‘Money Talks’ collaborator. See the post below.

It’s unclear whether or not Dave has already recorded anything for his new album, but last September Chunkz and Yung Filly revealed in a YouTube video that Dave had played them his new album at 2020’s Soccer Aid football match.

Dave hasn’t released a solo track since 2019’s ‘Paper Cuts’, but he has been busy as far as collaborations go, working with the likes of Fraser T Smith, Giggs, Fredo and Ghetts in the past year.

He also worked with Sir David Attenborough, teaming up for BBC One’s Planet Earth: A Celebration, which aired back in August.

Speaking on working with Attenborough, Dave hailed the legendary broadcaster for representing “good in everything that he has done”.

Dave teamed up with the BBC Concert Orchestra to play the grand piano for the show’s sprawling soundtrack.

“Where nature and music comes together, it’s only right that I do something like this,” he said at the time. “I try and lend my talent, my time, my attention – the little that I can bring – to the project, because this is with so many talented people. I just want to help.”

He continued: “David Attenborough is obviously a legend and he means a lot to me because he represents good in everything that he has done.

“He has shown what it means to care for something and have a passion, and that translates to all walks of life who can take David Attenborough’s ethos towards nature and apply it to anything that you do – and that inspires me.”