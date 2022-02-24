Dave reschedules UK tour dates following storm damage to The O2

Dave has rescheduled a number of his upcoming UK tour dates after damage caused to London’s The O2 by last week’s Storm Eunice forced cancellations.

The London musician was due to perform at the arena venue on Monday and Tuesday this week (February 21-22) as part of his ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ UK and Ireland tour.

However, the damage caused to the roof of The O2 by Storm Eunice on Friday (February 18) forced the closure of the 20,000-capacity venue and postponement of all planned shows there up until today (February 24). The O2 will now reopen tomorrow (February 25).

As a result, Dave has had to reschedule four dates on his ongoing UK and Ireland tour. He’ll now play at The O2 this Monday (February 28, rescheduled from February 21) and Tuesday (March 1, rescheduled from February 22).

Dave’s upcoming gigs in Newcastle and Glasgow have had to consequently been pushed back to early next month, with the Newcastle show that was originally set for Sunday (February 27) now set to take place on March 5.

The shows at the O2 Arena have been rescheduled for the 28th of February and the 1st of March, and the shows in Newcastle and Glasgow have moved to Saturday 5th of March (Newcastle) and Monday 7th of March (Glasgow) I’m genuinely so sorry I had to move these dates pic.twitter.com/Pa8qt4I9iW — SANTAN (@Santandave1) February 23, 2022

Dave will then play in Glasgow on March 7. That gig moves from its original March 1 date.

“I’m genuinely so sorry I had to move these dates,” Dave said in a statement. “To everyone in Newcastle and Glasgow I wanna say again I’m so sorry, we literally tried everything but it was out of our control and the only way to do the shows on the tour. I’m gonna try my best to make it up to you but now all I can do for now is apologise on a level.”

See Dave’s rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates below and find tickets and information here.

FEBRUARY

24 – AO Arena, Manchester

25 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

26 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

28 – The O2, London (rescheduled)

MARCH

01 – The O2, London (rescheduled)

03 – 3Arena, Dublin

05 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (rescheduled)

07 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled)

Dave performed at The O2 earlier this month during this year’s BRIT Awards where he brought on Fredo, Ghetts, Meekz and Giggs to help him perform ‘In The Fire’.