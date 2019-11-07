Dave returns with new drill track ‘Paper Cuts’

It's a strong return

Dave has released ‘Paper Cuts’, which hears the south London star experiment with drill.

The track first emerged on social media last night (November 6) and sees the Mercury Prize winner exploring the genre – popularised by stars including Headie One – for the first time.

“It’s incredible scenes / You can’t make this up / Two times that a man lost blood / Football and paper cuts,” Dave raps on the track.

It’s also his first track since winning the Mercury Prize in September for his acclaimed debut album ‘Psychodrama‘.

“I don’t know what to say,” Dave said in his acceptance speech at the time. “I want to firstly thank God. I want to invite my mum up onto stage.

“I want to thank everyone that made this happen, I want to thank all of the exceptional musicians who performed tonight…I respect you all so highly”. He also thanked “my mum, my family, my friends.”

Last summer, he also headlined the Radio 1 Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival, which led NME to claim that it’s his latest step on the path to greatness.

“Britain’s next festival headliner made his claim to greatness, headlining the Radio 1 tent,” we wrote.

“With a Mercury nomination and a Number One in the bag for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’ in the bag, this summer has reaffirmed that Dave is on his way to being a seriously big deal, and come album two he could well be a headliner.”