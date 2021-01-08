Dave Rowntree is hoping for a post-pandemic Blur reunion

Dave Rowntree has hinted that Blur will be looking to reunite on stage once again whenever the coronavirus pandemic ends.

The drummer looked to the future on Twitter this afternoon (January 8) as he commented on a clip from Blur’s headline performance at Glastonbury in 2009.

Sharing the live ‘Tender’ video on Twitter, Rowntree showed his gratitude for the “lovely comments” left by fans of Blur and Glastonbury under the clip and said that he and his bandmates “loved the gig too”.

Rowntree added: “Can’t wait till this bloody virus is dead, and we can get back out there.”

Blur last played live together in March 2019 during frontman Damon Albarn’s ‘Africa Express: The Circus’ gig in Leytonstone, London, where they performed ‘Clover Over Dover’, ‘Tender’ and ‘Song 2’.

That surprise gig followed four years on from their last full tour, which included a huge outdoor show at London’s Hyde Park.

Back in September, Albarn said that he would be interested in playing live with Blur again in the future.

Asked if Blur had already played their last-ever show, he replied: “I really hope not. I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do.

“I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing ‘Parklife’ again.”