Dave Stewart announces ‘Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary’ UK and European tour

Dave Stewart has announced a UK and European tour featuring Eurythmics‘ greatest hits.

Entitled ‘Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour’, this will see Stewart hit the road with an female band for a series of shows which will mark 40 years since the band’s breakthrough album ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’.

It comes after Stewart previously played a one-off show at the London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2019 featuring the band’s greatest songs, with the blessing of Annie Lennox, who no longer tours.

Advertisement

The new dates, which kick off off in Switzerland on November 7, also include two UK shows at the Sunderland Empire on November 10 and the London Palladium on November 17.

The tour wraps up in the Netherlands on November 28. Tickets are on pre-sale now and can be purchased here. General tickets will go on sale Friday from midday BST and can also be purchased here.

Stewart said of the tour: “I love playing live shows and am so excited to be onstage with this amazing lineup of musicians and singers most of whom I have performed with on many occasions. My great friend Vanessa Amorosi an Australian legend known for her powerful vocal prowess, RAHH a brilliant artist/singer from Warrington with whom I’ve recorded and performed with for nearly 10 years and my daughter (Lennox’s goddaughter) Kaya Stewart who was singing ‘There Must Be An Angel’ on Annie’s knee since she was 5 yrs old and since 14 years old has performed 100’s of solo shows wowing crowds with her very soulful and emotional voice.

“Choosing a band that are all outstanding female musicians led by the brilliant keyboardist Hannah Koppenburg is my way of paying homage to my great friend and collaborator Annie Lennox.”

Dave Stewart will play:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

7 – Baloise, Switzerland

10 – Sunderland Empire

13 – Salle Pleyel, Paris

14 – La Madeleine, Brussels

15 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf

17 – London Palladium

25 – Konzerthaus, Vienna

26 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

27 – Potsdamer Platz, Berlin

28 – Vredenburg, Utrecht

Earlier this year, Eurythmics marked the 40th anniversary of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’.

The new wave pop duo’s second album was released on January 4, 1983. Weeks later, they shared the album’s title song as the record’s final single, which became a huge worldwide hit and propelled the pair to stardom.

Lennox marked the song’s milestone anniversary by writing alongside clips from the music video: “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago! It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!”

Stewart, also reflected on the landmark birthday with a post on Instagram at the time.