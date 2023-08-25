Dave teams up with Tiakola for ‘Meridian’ and ‘Special’

Dave has collaborated with French rapper Tiakola for two new songs, ‘Meridian’ and ‘Special’.

The tracks see the two rappers trade verses back and forth in English, French and Yoruba, while ‘Meridian’ is accompanied by a video shot in Paris, London and New York.

Check out the new tracks below:

The songs serve as the follow-up to Dave’s record-breaking collaboration with Central Cee, ‘Sprinter’, which spent 10 weeks at Number One on the Official UK Singles Chart and became the longest-running UK rap Number One in UK chart history. The song, which is taken from their joint EP, ‘Split Decision, also broke the Spotify UK record for the most-streamed song in a single day this year.

Dave also collaborated with Oxlade on the song ‘INTOXYCATED’ recently and reunited with Burna Boy for the track ‘Cheat On Me’. Earlier this year, he produced a Stormzy single featuring Fredo called ‘Toxic Trait’.

The releases follow on from last year’s ‘Starlight’ and ‘My 24th Birthday’ – the former being his first solo UK Number One and second overall after the 2018 Fredo-assisted ‘Funky Friday’.

In 2019, Dave released his debut album ‘Psychodrama’, which won the Mercury Prize and Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards. The Streatham rapper followed the record up with the MOBO and BRIT Award-winning 2021 ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’. 2021 also saw Central Cee release his debut mixtape, ‘6 For 6’ and, last year, he released his chart-topping mixtape ‘23’, which included the PinkPantheress-sampling hit ‘Obsessed With You’. He also released his most streamed song to date, ‘Doja’, in July and the surprise EP ‘No More Leaks‘.