Dave teases new collaboration with Stormzy coming next week

Dave and Stormzy appear to be collaborating on something new which is set to be revealed next week.

Dave, who released his Mercury Music Prize-winning debut ‘Psychodrama‘ in 2019, took to social media this afternoon (July 2) to post a picture of him and Stormzy along with the caption, “July 9th”.

While the rapper (real name David Orobosa Omoregie) didn’t specify exactly what the collaboration will be, the pair are likely teaming up on a new single. It will be Dave’s first since he dropped off a pair of surprise tracks, ‘Titanium’ and ‘Mercury’, back in April.

See Dave’s announcement below:

There’s been no word on a follow-up to ‘Psychodrama’ except for Dave promising fans earlier this year that he would begin working on one after his holiday with Fredo.

“After this imma my second album I promise,” Dave captioned a series of sunny snaps from his vacation, which included some on a boat with his ‘Money Talks’ collaborator.

Prior to his recent surprise singles, Dave hadn’t released a solo track since 2019’s ‘Paper Cuts’, however, he’s worked with Fraser T Smith, Giggs, Fredo and Ghetts over the past 12 months.

Last September, Chunkz and Yung Filly revealed in a YouTube video that Dave had played them some of his new album at 2020’s Soccer Aid football match.

Meanwhile, Stormzy celebrated England’s 2–0 win over Germany in the UEFA Euros earlier this week by attending an afterparty hosted by a stranger, making good on a promise he’d made to the fan.

A video that’s since gone viral shows the rapper enjoying a beer with a group of revellers in one of their houses, after having reportedly promised he’d attend the post-match celebrations if England won while watching the game at London’s Boxpark on Tuesday (June 29).