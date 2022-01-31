Dave, Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion and more announced for Longitude 2022

Dave, Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and many more have been announced for this year’s Longitude festival.

The three day Dublin event will take place from July 1-3 at Marlay Park with tickets going on sale this Friday (February 4) at 9am. You can purchase tickets here.

It is the first time Longitude has been held since 2019 after COVID forced organisers to cancel the bash in 2020 and 2021.

Dave and Doja Cat will headline on Friday night, Tyler, The Creator and Megan Thee Stallion will top the bill on Saturday before A$AP Rocky and The Kid Laroi will close the festival on Sunday.

Other acts set to appear across the weekend include PA Salieu, Aitch, Baby Keem and Jack Harlow. You can view the full line-up so far below.

Last time Longitude was held in 2019, A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Cardi B and Future headlined the event.

Meanwhile, Dave, Doja Cat, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran are among a host of acts set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022.

This year’s ceremony is due to take place at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, February 8, with comedian Mo Gilligan replacing Jack Whitehall on hosting duties.

Dave will return to the BRITs stage after wowing fans with a powerful performance at the 2020 ceremony. The south London rapper is nominated in the following categories: Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year (‘Clash’ featuring Stormzy), Mastercard Album Of The Year (‘We’re All Alone In This Together’) and Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

Doja Cat meanwhile, is nominated for International Artist and International Song Of The Year.