David Attenborough to make surprise appearance at Glastonbury today

Legend.

Perhaps the most surprising secret set of Glastonbury 2019 so far, Sir David Attenborough has been confirmed to make an appearance on the main Pyramid Stage this afternoon (Sunday June 30).

So far, Glastonbury 2019 has seen surprise performances from the likes of Foals and Vampire Weekend.

Now, the world-famous broadcaster and natural historian will be showing up at Worthy Farm, appearing on the Pyramid Stage at 2.45pm.

With the fight against climate change being the prevalent theme throughout Glastonbury this year, we assume he’ll be giving a speech about the environment – rather than showcasing his recent foray into dance music.

As well as having a huge procession led by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion, festival organiser Emily Eavis has also stated that the mission this year to fight for the planet.

“This is the year. Climate is top of the agenda, and it needs to be the top of the agenda if we’re going to make some serious fundamental changes,” she told NME. “

“We’re not selling plastic bottles this year. That’s the first mission that we’ve working on all year, and it is vast. If you want to buy water, then you can buy it in a can. I think most people will have reusable bottles so we’re not trying to sell more bottles, we’re just asking people to reuse them more. We’ve got water points everywhere you look. The first thing you’ll notice when you walk on site is that tap water is available everywhere. If you need to fill up, there will be a Water Aid kiosk wherever you are.”

She added: “I went to the Extinction Rebellion occupation of London with my kids, and I really wanted them to do something here. This is the perfect place for them to do something, because we’re essentially building a city and people need to come and live in it while being completely open-minded. People are open to changing the way they live when they re-enter the outside world. It’s a good place to campaign, join together, and send a message to the outside world?”

