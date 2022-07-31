David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds send good luck message to Lionesses

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds have sent a good luck message to Lionesses as they prepare to take on Germany in the Euro final today (July 31).

Yesterday, Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.

Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey and Faye White, who share more than 390 caps between them for England, were among those former players joining the band and Baddiel on stage.

Advertisement

Now, Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have sent a special ‘good luck’ message to The Lionesses, which you can see below. You can also check out footage of their performance of ‘Three Lions’ in London too:

While Skinner was unable to join the band for the performance yesterday, he sent a message to the team and said that he will be “cheering on from the sidelines”.

Skinner said: “The Lionesses are playing some of the most exciting football I’ve ever seen from an England team. I’m gutted not to be there on Saturday but I know David, Lightning Seeds and Chelcee, with those Lionesses who’ve pulled on the shirt in the past, will deliver a unique performance that celebrates their run to the final.”

Baddiel added: “It’s a great honour that ‘Football’s Coming Home’ remains such a fan favourite twenty five years on and it feels fitting that we reflect the amazing achievements of the Lionesses with a unique performance of the anthem at this very special National Lottery gig. And very happy to be part of a one-off performance by the Lightning Seeds with a new double act – Baddiel and Grimes…”

Advertisement

While Chelcee Grimes said of the gig: “This weekend is a dream come true – not only are the Lionesses in the final but I am getting to sing the legendary Three Lions anthem in their honour. I am passionate about women’s and girls’ football and every National Lottery player has helped propel the game to the point where England can win a major trophy.

“Sport really has the power to bring people together and grassroots clubs and organisations play such a vital role in giving young people the time and space to realise their full potential. I hope the excitement of this amazing tournament, and the success of the Lionesses, encourages more women to give it a go at their local club!”

The game is taking place now (July 31) and is being broadcast live on BBC One, with the build-up starting from 3.50pm, while you can watch live online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.