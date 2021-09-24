David Beckham mocks Man City fan Noel Gallagher after watching Oasis Knebworth doc

Former Manchester United footballer David Beckham has mocked huge Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher after watching Oasis‘ new Knebworth documentary.

The rival teams have faced contrasting fortunes in recent years, with City winning multiple Premier League titles while United, who ruled the 1990s and 2000s, have failed to win the trophy for nearly a decade.

Sharing a photo of himself and Gallagher on Instagram, Beckham revealed that he had watched the new documentary, which documented Oasis’ legendary shows from 1996, before quickly changing the subject to football.

“What a great film mate…Oasis at Knebworth 1996…Absolutely loved it…” Beckham wrote. “Took me right back to the good old 90’s when United were winning everything.”

Oasis’ new feature-length documentary was released in cinemas worldwide yesterday (September 23) via Trafalgar Releasing.

An audio version of the performance has also appeared on streaming services. It will form part of a live album, also called ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, which is released digitally, on CD and triple LP on November 19 via Big Brother Recordings.

In a five-star review of the new film, NME said: “For those who were there, the film provides a portal back to a golden age. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of those special teen years – when a plastic cup filled with warm lager and a sunny afternoon in a park makes for the biggest adventure of your life.”

The director of Oasis Knebworth 1996 has also told NME that he thinks the band will get back together one day.

They famously split after a bust up in Paris back in 2009 and Liam and Noel Gallagher have constantly been involved in ongoing spats ever since.

But ahead of the release of the new documentary, which is released in cinemas on September 23, when asked if he ever thought the band would get back together, director Jake Scott said: “Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”