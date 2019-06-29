David Beckham spotted watching The Charlatans at Glastonbury 2019

He was loving it

David Beckham was down at Glastonbury yesterday, after he was spotted watching The Charlatans on the side of the stage.

The footballing icon was seen watching on as Tim Burgess lead the band through some of their biggest hits – including ‘The Only One I Know‘, after replacing Snow Patrol who were forced to pull out due to injury.

Photos show Beckham capturing the moment on his mobile phone, with Take That‘s Mark Owen joining him to watch the set.

One fan wrote: “David Beckham and Mark Owen watching the magnificent Charlatans take Glasto by storm.”

This comes after after Beckham and wife Victoria attended the previous Glastonbury in 2017, where they were seen dancing to Ed Sheeran.

Reviewing The Charlatans’ set on the Other Stage, NME wrote: “These are heartening days for The Charlatans. Their last two records have seen them storm back into the Top Ten like an even baggier James and a spiralling masterpiece like ‘Come Home Baby’ is cold, hard proof that they’ve still got whatever they had in the ‘90s in spades.”

After a historic headline set from Stormzy last night along with Interpol topping the John Peel tent and Tame Impala stunning the Other Stage, Glastonbury 2019 continues as The Cure and The Killers head up a huge line-up that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend, to name but a few. See the full stage-by-stage breakdown here.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2019.