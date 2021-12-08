David Bowie 75th birthday livestream concert announced

A livestream concert to mark what would have been David Bowie‘s 75th birthday has been announced.

The event, which will be held on January 8, will feature long term members of the late icon’s band along with appearances from Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Evan Rachel Wood, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Def Leppard, Living Colour, Walk The Moon and Jake Welsley Rogers.

“It’s an honour to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world,” Bowie’s longtime keyboardist Mike Garson told Rolling Stone.

“I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”

Tickets to the event are on sale now and are available via RollingLiveStudios here.

The first celebration came together one year after Bowie died when Garson and several members of Bowie’s Reality Tour band played a series of shows around the world.

The following year, they staged an extensive world tour.

Meanwhile, a previously unseen video of David Bowie performing early single ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ was recently released.

Originally released in 1965, ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ was the first single Bowie released after changing his name from David Jones. Bowie performed the track during the 90s as he set to work on ‘Toy’, an album of re-recorded songs from his early days that was eventually scrapped due to a disagreement with his label.