The new edit makes good use of a previously unreleased take from the filming of the original video

A new version of the music video for David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’ has been released to mark the 42nd anniversary of the song’s original release – watch the new edit below.

Released as a single on this day in 1977, the song served as the title track for the late artist’s acclaimed twelfth studio album, which was released the following month.

Nacho’s Videos has today (September 23) released a new ‘Heroes’ edit made from footage from the filming of the original video to celebrate the song’s latest anniversary, and the clip has subsequently been given the stamp of approval by Bowie’s official Facebook page.

The lengthy description from Nacho about the new edit of ‘Heroes’ reads: “This video is a newly-edited, previously unreleased take from the Stanley Dorfman / Nicholas Ferguson-directed official ‘Heroes’ promo video outtakes reel. It is synced to the 2017 remastered version of ‘Heroes’, edited back into the 1977 7” single format.

“In considering the many possible ways of making my own re-cut version of the ‘Heroes’ promo video, I eventually decided on trying to salvage the wonderful Complete Take 1,” he continues.

“Thanks to the vast possibilities of modern digital editing, it was relatively easy to alter some of the cross cuts between the two camera angles, and moreover to correct or somewhat mask Bowie’s lip-sync errors.”

