A 50th anniversary edition of David Bowie‘s fourth album ‘Hunky Dory’ has been announced – listen to ‘Changes (2021 Alternative Mix)’ below.
Produced by Ken Scott and Bowie, the classic 1971 record was released 50 years ago today (December 17) and features the singles ‘Life On Mars?’, ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ and the aforementioned ‘Changes’.
To mark the half-century milestone, a new take on the latter track has been shared ahead of a special vinyl picture disc reissue of ‘Hunky Dory’. The new physical edition will arrive via Parlophone on January 7, 2022 – the day before what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday (January 8).
“The new version of ‘Changes’ is a fresh look at David’s classic,” explained Ken Scott in a statement.
“When listening to the original multi-track I discovered a few things that I had eliminated from the original mix and also a completely different sax solo at the end. It was those things that led me to try a new mix, trying for a slightly harder, more contemporary edge to it.”
‘Changes (2021 Alternative Mix)’ arrives with an accompanying new lyric video featuring previously-unseen photographs from the ‘Hunky Dory’ sessions. Tune in above.
As for the forthcoming reissue, the picture disc vinyl will boast the 2015 vinyl remaster of ‘Hunky Dory’ and includes a poster featuring the annotated back cover art of the album.
You can pre-order ‘Hunky Dory’ here and see the preview images below.
Meanwhile, Bowie’s 75th birthday is set to be marked with a special live-streamed event next month. A Bowie Celebration will feature members of the late icon’s band alongside a host of famous fans, including Ricky Gervais, Duran Duran‘s Simon Le Bon and Gary Oldman.
“It’s an honour to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world,” Bowie’s longtime keyboardist Mike Garson told Rolling Stone.
“I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”