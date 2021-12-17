A 50th anniversary edition of David Bowie‘s fourth album ‘Hunky Dory’ has been announced – listen to ‘Changes (2021 Alternative Mix)’ below.

Produced by Ken Scott and Bowie, the classic 1971 record was released 50 years ago today (December 17) and features the singles ‘Life On Mars?’, ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ and the aforementioned ‘Changes’.

To mark the half-century milestone, a new take on the latter track has been shared ahead of a special vinyl picture disc reissue of ‘Hunky Dory’. The new physical edition will arrive via Parlophone on January 7, 2022 – the day before what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday (January 8).

“The new version of ‘Changes’ is a fresh look at David’s classic,” explained Ken Scott in a statement.

“When listening to the original multi-track I discovered a few things that I had eliminated from the original mix and also a completely different sax solo at the end. It was those things that led me to try a new mix, trying for a slightly harder, more contemporary edge to it.”

‘Changes (2021 Alternative Mix)’ arrives with an accompanying new lyric video featuring previously-unseen photographs from the ‘Hunky Dory’ sessions. Tune in above.

As for the forthcoming reissue, the picture disc vinyl will boast the 2015 vinyl remaster of ‘Hunky Dory’ and includes a poster featuring the annotated back cover art of the album.

You can pre-order ‘Hunky Dory’ here and see the preview images below.

