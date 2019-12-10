Trending:

News Music News

David Bowie immersive live experience to be held at National Space Centre planetarium

"Ground control to Major Tom"

Charlotte Krol
David Bowie performs on stage on his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane tour
David Bowie (1947 - 2016) performs on stage on his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane tour in London, 1973. CREDIT: Michael Putland/Getty Images

A tribute to the late David Bowie in the form of a 360° live immersive show is planned for the new year at England’s National Space Centre.

‘Bowie; Oddity to Mars’ is a two-night performance by five-piece Bowie tribute band DAVID LIVE held at the centre’s Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium on January 10 and January 11, 2020.

The tribute band will play the late star’s music spanning 1969-1972; “a significant period of time that covered both Bowie’s experimental phase (‘Space Oddity’ to ‘Ziggy Stardust’) and the Apollo lunar landing window,” the ticket website states.

Advertisement

An exhibition of media inspired by Bowie will also be on display thanks to a special partnership with De Montfort University Leicester, Loughborough College and Leicester College.

David Bowie performs live on stage at Earls Court Arena on May 12 1973 during the Ziggy Stardust tour

Paul McNicoll, Associate Professor for Student Experience at DMU, said of the exhibition in a statement: “We’re thrilled to team up with the National Space Centre for this exciting event, which will provide an invaluable platform for our Fashion and Textiles MA students.

“Inspired by the Apollo missions and the work of David Bowie, they will be showcasing innovative designs across fashion, textiles, intimates, footwear and accessories.”

Tickets range from £15-£30 and are available to buy now.

Advertisement

In related Bowie news, it was recently revealed that Bowie wanted to play Rorschach in a Watchmen adaptation. The part was eventually played by Jackie Earle Haley in Zack Snyder’s 2009 adaptation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.