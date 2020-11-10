New David Bowie live album ‘No Trendy Réchauffé’ to be released this month

A new David Bowie live album called ‘No Trendy Réchauffé’ has been announced.
- Read more: David Bowie: before he was Ziggy
It will arrive via Parlophone on November 20 as part of the ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ physical series, which comprises six previously unreleased live recordings by the late star from between 1995 and 1999.
The forthcoming second release was recorded at the Birmingham NEC in December 1995, and follows on from ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ (released on October 30).
View this post on Instagram
BLA PART 2 – NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95) “Slinky secrets, Hotter than the sun…” VINYL AND CD AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY VIA THE DAVID BOWIE OFFICIAL STORE & WARNER MUSIC GROUP’S DIG! STORE https://lnk.to/DB-BLA2 (Temp link in bio) ‘BRILLIANT LIVE ADVENTURES’ PART 2: 'NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95)’ SECOND LIVE ALBUM TO BE RELEASED ON CD AND 2xLP 20 NOVEMBER Parlophone Records is proud to announce further details for DAVID BOWIE 'BRILLIANT LIVE ADVENTURES', a series of six live albums from the 1990s which will be released on vinyl and CD as limited one run only pressings. The second release on CD and double vinyl is NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ (LIVE BIRMINGHAM 95) a previously unreleased live album recorded live at the Birmingham NEC 13th December 1995. This was the final show of the Outside tour in 1995 and was the first night of a five night festival promoted as "The Big Twix Mix Show”. The set list features rare live performances of 'Jump They Say’ and 'Strangers When We Meet’—the latter featuring lyrics that inspired the album’s title. The album also features two versions of 'Hallo Spaceboy,’ the second of which was filmed as ’Spaceboy’ was the intended next single at the time. The video was never completed, as the track was subsequently remixed by the Pet Shop Boys for single release and an alternative promotional video made. Excerpts from the show were broadcast by the BBC, and 'Moonage Daydream' and 'Under Pressure' were mixed by David Richards for release on the 'Hallo Spaceboy' CD single. Both versions on this album are previously unreleased, included here as played and mixed on the night they were performed. NO TRENDY RÉCHAUFFÉ was produced by David Bowie and performed by Bowie – vocals and saxophone, Carlos Alomar – rhythm guitar, Reeves Gabrels – lead guitar and vocals, Gail Ann Dorsey – bass and vocals, Zachary Alford – drums, Peter Schwartz – musical director, keyboards and synthesisers, George Simms – vocals, and Mike Garson – piano and keyboards. Full PR with track listing and pre-order link here: https://smarturl.it/BLA2BNetPR #BowieBirmingham95 #DBBLA #BrilliantLiveAdventures
The 15-song album features rare live performances of ‘Jump They Say’ and ‘Strangers When We Meet’ as well as two versions of ‘Hallo Spaceboy’. Check out the full tracklist below and find further details here.
1. ‘Look Back In Anger’
2. ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’
3. ‘The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)’
4. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’
5. ‘Hallo Spaceboy’
6. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’
7. ‘Strangers When We Meet’
8. ‘Breaking Glass’
9. ‘The Motel’
10. ‘Jump They Say’
11. ‘Teenage Wildlife’
12. ‘Under Pressure’
13. ‘Moonage Daydream’
14. ‘We Prick You’
15. ‘Hallo Spaceboy (version 2)’
The third instalment in the ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ series is due to arrive by the end of the year, with the remaining three records set for release at some point in early 2021.
‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ follows a host of David Bowie reissues also shared this year, including a limited edition vinyl version of ‘Young Americans’ (1975) to mark the album’s 45th anniversary.
Another Bowie live LP, ‘LiveAndWell.com’, came out back in May. Originally available on the now-defunct BowieNet, the record never received a commercial release after it was shared on the online platform 19 years ago.
Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that the new David Bowie biopic Stardust will be released in the UK before the end of this year. You can read NME‘s four-star review of the film here.