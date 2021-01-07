David Bowie’s music is now on TikTok

David Bowie’s music is now available on TikTok, a post from his official Instagram page has confirmed.

The popular social media app now features tracks including ‘Modern Love’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Starman’, ‘Rebel Rebel’, ‘Under Pressure’ and more.

“To mark what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday tomorrow, you can now find his music on TikTok,” the post read, alongside a montage of footage of the late star throughout the years.

“Stay tuned for further developments and meanwhile check the brand new page out here: https://lnk.to/BowieTikTok.”

The update means fans will now be able to add clips of some of Bowie’s best-loved hits to their videos on the app.

As well as tomorrow being Bowie’s birthday and the fifth anniversary of his last album ‘Blackstar’, this weekend (January 10) will also mark the fifth anniversary of his death. Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor paid fresh tribute to the icon ahead of the anniversary, reflecting on opening for the musician on his ‘Outside Tour’ in 1995.

Reznor remembered how he got to see Bowie in person “and be terrified and intimidated” before then finding “an actual human being behind it that did impossibly live up to whatever you projected on him”.

“What really left the biggest impression on me was there I was in a bad state of addiction and kind of going down the toilet,” the frontman said. “And [Bowie] was on the other end to have come out of it.”

Bowie’s widow Iman also paid tribute to him in a recent interview, saying that he “is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis”.