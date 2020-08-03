It’s been revealed that David Bowie once planned to relaunch his alter ego Ziggy Stardust in space.

According to video games designer Phil Campbell, the late icon discussed buying up old satellites orbiting the Earth during the late 1990s.

At the time Bowie was scoring the music to 1999 video game Omikron: The Nomad Soul.

Campbell told The Mirror: “We talked about buying up a bunch of old satellites that were circling the Earth and he was going to relaunch Ziggy from space.

“The idea was that Ziggy would beam us transmissions – ‘Are you receiving me…?'”

He also revealed that Bowie wanted to make an appearance in the video game.

Campbell added: “One day David said, could he leave his Bowie persona in Omikron, and come out as David Jones? It was a delicious thought – did he crave the anonymity of that?

“And it fitted the spirit of the game: Omikron was a giant trap, you could lose your soul in there forever.”

The late singer famously retired his alter ego at a concert at London’s Hammersmith Odeon in 1973.

Fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, who worked closely with Bowie during his career and helped bring Ziggy Stardust to life, recently died at the age of 76.

Yamamoto formed a creative partnership with Bowie during the early 1970s, with the designer producing numerous stage outfits for the late musician. Their collaboration was particularly notable during Bowie’s 1973 ‘Aladdin Sane’ tour, with Yamamoto’s outfit designs helping bring Bowie’s various stage personas.

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers recently revealed that he envied Bowie for “never worrying” about which race would listen to his music.

“[Bowie] said, ‘I just think about what I’m feeling and what I’m seeing. I never worry about which audience is going to like it’, and I remember saying, ‘Jesus, it must be amazing to be white’,” he explained.

“He got it, he wasn’t offended at all. He understood it completely.”