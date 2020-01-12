David Bowie to have Paris street named in his honour

David Bowie is set to be honoured by having a Paris street named after him, it has been announced.

Mayor Jerome Coumet, a professed fan of the ‘Let’s Dance’ singer, told French news agency AFP (via Yahoo News!) that “there will soon be a Rue David Bowie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris.”

The socialist mayor said that a new road near Austerlitz station in the southeast of the French capital would be named after the icon.

Revealing that Bowie “had a strong link with the city of lights,” Coumet added that “the naming must be approved by the Paris council in February,” something he says normally happens without a problem.

The news comes after David Bowie was added to The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, a book that compiles the life stories of the most influential people in British history.

Bowie, alongside George Michael and legendary producer Sir George Martin – often named ‘The Fifth Beatle’ for his work with the Fab Four – are among 228 contemporary figures who have been added to the book’s newest edition.

Last week (January 10) marked the fourth anniversary of Bowie‘s death. The singer’s 48-year-old son, Duncan Jones, and wife of almost 24 years, Iman, paid tribute to him in a series of touching social media posts.

Meanwhile, Yungblud has said his new album is a “nod to David Bowie“, which takes direct inspiration from the music icon’s 1971 hit ‘Life on Mars’.

The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, explained how he was influenced by Bowie when writing a track about the experience of meeting a transgender fan who had been helped by his own track ‘Kill Somebody’.