The classic hit was released on July 11, 1969

A special 7-inch EP box set of David Bowie‘s ‘Space Oddity’ is being released to mark the single’s 50th anniversary.

The track was first released on July 11, 1969. To commemorate the milestone, Bowie’s camp have put together a new reissue package for the single, which will be officially released on Friday (July 12) and can be pre-ordered here.

The box set also includes a double-sided poster featuring an original ‘Space Oddity’ print advertisement, and a Ray Stevenson shot of Bowie taken on stage at the Save Rave ’69 concert at the London Palladium on November 30, 1969, the backdrop of which features a N.A.S.A. astronaut.

The release also includes an information card and a print featuring an alternative shot by Jojanneke Claassen from the ‘Space Oddity’ promo single cover session.

Meanwhile, American Gods author Neil Gaiman and Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse director Peter Ramsey recently expressed an interest in making a movie about the late singer.

Back in February, a David Bowie biopic titled Stardust, starring Johnny Flynn, was confirmed to be in production. However, Duncan Jones – the son of the late musician – said that he wouldn’t be giving the movie his seal of approval.

Last month, during an interaction with a fan, Jones (who is the director of movies such as Moon, Source Code and the upcoming Rogue Trooper) reiterated that he would only approve of a film about his dad if Gaiman and Ramsey were involved.