Street named after David Bowie to be unveiled in Paris next week – but the UK doesn’t have one

A street in Paris named after David Bowie is set to be opened next week – meaning France will have a street to honour the musician, while his home country of the UK does not.

News that the French capital would be naming a street after the iconic singer was first shared back in 2020, when Mayor Jérôme Coumet – a professed fan of Bowie – revealed that he was planning the move.

Now, the street is set to open next Monday (January 8), and will be a new road near Austerlitz train station, rather than a pre-existing one that has been renamed.

According to Coumet, the idea for the “rue David Bowie” emerged as the “Space Oddity” singer had “a strong link with the city of lights” (via The Connexion).

An inauguration party is also set to be held at Salle des Fetes that same day to celebrate the launch, and a variety of photographs and paintings related to the singer will be showcased at the Galerie Athéna until January 14.

As highlighted by The Connexion, Bowie’s ties to France not only include his countless shows across the country, but also his time recording music at the legendary Miraval studio – which is now owned by Brad Pitt.

While his home country of the UK does not yet have a street named after the late music legend, his birthplace of Brixton does have a famous mural of the singer, painted by Australian artist James Cochran.

Bowie died in 2016, following a cancer diagnosis.

In other news about David Bowie, back in November it was reported that the artist’s handwritten lyric sheet has been estimated to fetch up to £100,000 at auction.

The documents contained the late singer’s corrections, drafts and notes to his tracks ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’ and ‘Suffragette City’. Both appear on his seminal 1972 album, ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars‘.