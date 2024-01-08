David Bowie to release ‘Ziggy Stardust’-era LP ‘Waiting In The Sky’ for Record Store Day 2024

A new ‘Ziggy Stardust’-era David Bowie album is set to be released on Record Store Day this year.

‘Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth)’ is a collection of recordings from Trident Studios in 1971, and features the majority of songs that would go on to form the legendary ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’ album.

Included in the new album but not on ‘Ziggy Stardust’ are four songs including a cover of Chuck Berry‘s ‘Round And Round’.

The album will be released on April 20, 2024 as part of this year’s Record Store Day, and you can see the artwork and tracklist below.

Find more details on the release here.

‘Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth)’ tracklist is:

Side 1

‘Five Years’

‘Soul Love’

‘Moonage Daydream’

‘Round And Round’

‘Amsterdam’

Side 2

‘Hang On To Yourself’

‘Ziggy Stardust’

‘Velvet Goldmine’

‘Holy Holy’

‘Star’

‘Lady Stardust’

A host of Bowie rarities have been released for Record Store Day in recent years. 2020 saw the release of the ‘ChangesNowBowie’ record, while last year’s slate included the ‘Laughing With Liza’ set (featuring his early Deram singles collected in a 7″ box for the first time with a never-before-released version of ‘Space Oddity’).

Elsewhere in Bowie world, a street in Paris was named after the singer, and one of his handwritten lyric sheets was estimated to fetch up to £100,000 at auction.

The documents contain the late singer’s corrections, drafts and notes to his tracks ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide’ and ‘Suffragette City’, both of which appeared on the seminal ‘Ziggy Stardust‘ LP.