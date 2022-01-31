David Bowie tribute band remove unvaccinated drummer Woody Woodmansey

David Bowie tribute band Holy Holy have announced that they have removed drummer Woody Woodmansey from an upcoming tour due to his unvaccinated status.

The band, which also features Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti, are set to tour the UK for a series of ‘Best Of Bowie’ shows in March.

Woodmansey, who played drums for Bowie in his Spiders From Mars era, told fans in a statement on Friday (January 28) that he was no longer in the band, as the other members didn’t feel it was safe to tour with a member not protected against COVID.

“It is with deep regret that I have to announce I will no longer be a part of the band Holy Holy,” he wrote.

“Due to my medical exemption regarding the C19 vaccination, the band do not feel safe having me involved and have replaced me in the band. Therefore, you will not be seeing me on the upcoming tour in March 2022.”

Woodmansey added: “I have no negative feelings towards the band, they are doing what they believe is best for them, whilst I am doing the same.

“I am sad not to be part of the band and I will miss connecting with all the fans. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support over the years, especially for your messages of comfort and encouragement over the last year, they meant a lot. I am fit and healthy and doing well.”

While no members of Holy Holy have commented on the drummer’s removal, a spokesperson for the forthcoming tour said: “The vaccine is something that the band and crew feel very strongly about for the health and safety of everyone involved in the tour.

“It is incredibly sad that personal beliefs over the vaccine has lead to the break-up of the original incarnation of the band, but the decision was not taken lightly and the remaining members of Holy Holy are focused on providing the same exceptional quality shows, with all the stardust of Bowie, as safely as possible for all involved.”

See the planned ‘Best Of Bowie’ tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

MARCH 2022

2 – Birmingham, Town Hall

4 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

5 – York, Barbican

6 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

7 – Liverpool, Philarmonic

9 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

11 – Bath, Forum

12 – Cardiff, Tramshed

13 – London, Barbican

Elsewhere, Titan Comics has announced a graphic novel adaptation of David Bowie’s 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Directed by Nicolas Roeg, The Man Who Fell To Earth stars David Bowie as extraterrestrial Thomas Jerome Newton who crashes on Earth looking for a way to ship water to his dying home planet. It was originally based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis.

The graphic novel is written by Dan Watters (Cowboy Bebop, Lucifer) and illustrated by Dev Pramanik (Dune: House Atreides). It’s set for release later this year.