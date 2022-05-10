David Bowie tribute show to be held in UK’s largest planetarium

David Bowie will be honoured with a new stage performance at the National Space Centre, with four shows slated to go down later this month.

The show, titled Bowie: Oddity To Mars, features a live performance from the five-piece tribute band David Live – named for Bowie’s 1974 live album – alongside projections of footage provided by NASA, and an additional visual element developed by the Space Centre’s own in-house team.

NASA’s footage, which will be delivered in the show as a 360-degree projection, was shot during the journey of Apollo 17 – the Apollo program’s final mission to Mars in 1972. The show itself will celebrate the same stretch of Bowie’s career that the Apollo program ran for, beginning with 1969’s self-titled record and ending with ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’ (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year).

Advertisement

The show will take place in the Space Centre’s Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium – the largest of its ilk in the UK – on Friday May 20 and Saturday 21. Two shows will be held on each evening, with tickets on sale now from the Space Centre’s website.

In a press statement, Malika Andress – head of marketing for the National Space Centre – said: “It is really fitting this hit show is our first big evening event, following the pandemic. David Live are phenomenal, bringing the music of David Bowie to life in our planetarium alongside stunning visuals created by our in-house team.”

Last month, Parlophone announced a 50th anniversary edition of ‘Ziggy Stardust’, due to be released on June 17. It will be issued as a half-speed mastered LP and a picture disc, featuring the same master and a replica promotional poster for the album.

Recently, details of the forthcoming Bowie film Moonage Daydream – the first to receive official approval from the late star’s estate – were revealed. It was reported back in November that Brett Morgen, who directed the Kurt Cobain documentary Montage Of Heck, had spent four years working on a film project that involved compiling thousands of hours of Bowie’s archival performance footage, the majority of which had never been released publicly.