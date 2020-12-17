David Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ musical to be streamed online next month

David Bowie‘s Lazarus musical will be live-streamed to mark the five-year anniversary of the late icon’s death and what would have been his 74th birthday.

The Michael C Hall-starring show, inspired by Walter Tevis’ novel The Man Who Fell to Earth (1963), was penned by Bowie alongside Enda Walsh.

On January 8, 2021, when Bowie would have turned 74, fans will be able to watch the UK premiere of a filmed version of the performance online.

Advertisement

There will be a second broadcast of Lazarus the following evening (January 9) before a final virtual outing on January 10, which is the fifth anniversary of Bowie’s death.

To remember David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the stream of the London production of Lazarus. PR HERE https://t.co/Iz4ztIRnIh TICKETS HERE https://t.co/WoIiMUxLFU pic.twitter.com/mTGOI5Alie — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) December 17, 2020

The performance will be available for the aforementioned three airings only across the following time zones: GMT, AEDT, EST, PST, CST.

You can see the UK schedule below and find e-tickets (priced at £16) here.



Friday 8 January, 7pm

Saturday 9 January, 7pm

Sunday 10 January, 3pm

Lazarus made its debut at The New York Theatre Workshop in 2015, arriving in the UK for a sold-out run at London’s Kings Cross Theatre the following year. The filmed version of the show was screened at Brooklyn, New York’s Kings Theatre in May 2018.

Advertisement

The five-year anniversary of Bowie’s death is also set to be marked with a special BBC Radio series, Bowie Five Years On. The run of tribute programmes will begin on January 8, 2021.

On that same date, Yungblud, Anna Calvi, Duran Duran and more will honour Bowie’s life and legacy during a one-off live-streamed event, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!.