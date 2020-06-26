David Bowie’s live album ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ to be released in July

David Bowie‘s live album ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’ will be released for the first time next month, it was announced today (June 26).

‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ – French for “open the dog” – was recorded during a performance at the Starplex Amphitheatre in Dallas, Texas, October 13 1995. The show was part of Bowie’s Outside tour with Nine Inch Nails in support.

Ahead of the album’s release, ‘Teenage Wildlife (Live Dallas 95)’ from the album has been made available to stream today. Find the full album tracklisting below.

Advertisement

Today’s announcement comes after Bowie’s previously unreleased 1999 live album ‘LiveAndWell.com’ was issued last month. Originally available on the now-defunct BowieNet, the record never received a commercial release after it was shared on the online platform 19 years ago.

Earlier this year a never-before-seen video for Bowie’s 1997 re-release of ‘Reputation’ was released.

‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ will be released via Parlophone Records on July 3.

David Bowie ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Look Back In Anger’ (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

2. ‘The Hearts Filthy Lesson’ (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Michael Garson/Sterling Campbell/Erdal Kizilcay/Reeves Gabrels)

3. ‘The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)’ (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Reeves Gabrels)

4. ‘I Have Not Been To Oxford Town’ (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

5. ‘Outside’ (David Bowie/Kevin Armstrong)

6. ‘Andy Warhol’ (David Bowie)

7. ‘Breaking Glass’ (David Bowie/George Murray/Dennis Davis)

8. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ (David Bowie)

9. ‘We Prick You’ (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

10. ‘I’m Deranged’ (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

11. ‘Joe The Lion’ (David Bowie)

12. ‘Nite Flights’ (Scott Engel)

13. ‘Under Pressure’ (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

14. ‘Teenage Wildlife’ (David Bowie)

Advertisement

Bonus Tracks:

15. ‘Moonage Daydream’ * (David Bowie)

16. ‘Under Pressure’ * (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

*Both recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, December 13 1995.