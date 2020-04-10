David Bowie’s ‘Repetition ’97’ music video released for the first time

A music video for David Bowie’s previously unreleased 1997 redo of ‘Repetition’ has finally been released.

The video for ‘Repetition ’97’ is compiled from clips of rehearsals for Bowie’s 1997 “Earthling Tour”, filmed by Tim Pope in Hartford, Connecticut. It largely features slightly offset doubled images of Bowie’s face, with his distinctive late ’90s shock of red hair.

Watch it below:

‘Repetition ’97’ is taken from the forthcoming archival release ‘ChangesNowBowie’, collecting nine previously unreleased tracks. The bulk of these were recorded during a special, mostly acoustic session at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November, 1996, produced by Bowie himself with band members Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati.

They were then broadcast on the BBC to celebrate the singer’s 50th birthday in January of 1997. ‘ChangesNowBowie’ marks the first time they will be made widely available. It was set to arrive on Record Store Day next week (April 17), but its release is now postponed with the event to June 20. The collection will still receive a digital release on the original date of April 17.

‘ChangesNowBowie’ follows many archival Bowie releases in the years succeeding the singer’s death. In January, Parlophone Records released the ‘Is It Any Wonder?’ EP, featuring recordings from a similar period. The video for ‘I Can’t Read ’97’ was similarly composed of rehearsal clips for Bowie’s 1997 “Earthling Tour”, and was also filmed by Pope in Hartford, Connecticut.