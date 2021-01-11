David Bowie’s son Duncan Jones reflects on his father’s death: “It’s remarkable and delightful that dad is still so clearly loved by so many”

Director Duncan Jones, the son of David Bowie, has reflected on his father’s death five years on.

On Twitter, Jones said it was “remarkable” that Ziggy was still celebrated with such enthusiasm years after his passing.

“Today marks five years since dad died. We are all a little sad, coping individually in our own ways,” he wrote.

“But it’s both remarkable & delightful that dad is still so clearly loved by so many. Yes, he’s missed… but with so much of ‘him’ in the work he made, he’s clearly still here.”

Today marks 5 years since dad died.

David Bowie died from liver cancer on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

A large number of musicians have paid tribute to Bowie in light of the anniversary of his death. Notably, We Are KING returned after an almost five-year hiatus to release a cover of ‘Space Oddity‘, which is part of a larger tribute compilation record, ‘Modern Love’.

A tribute livestream, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day, was broadcast last Saturday (January 9). Acts including Yungblud, Billy Corgan, Trent Reznor, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran all performed for the concert.

Previously unheard covers of John Lennon’s ‘Mother’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’ by Bowie were also released for the first time.

Bowie released his final album, ‘Blackstar’, just days before his death. Speaking to NME, Bowie collaborator Donny McCaslin dismissed the idea the singer was bidding farewell with his final record.

“There is the narrative of ‘Blackstar’ being this farewell, which I totally get. But that coexists with the fact that he was just so creative. He was planning on doing more,” he said.

However, long-time friend and producer Robert Fox told NME the opposite, saying Bowie was all too well of his prognosis.

“No, he knew. I think he knew. Certainly, around Lazarus, it was very clear that there wouldn’t be anything else, barring a miracle.”