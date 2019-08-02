David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ is being turned into a TV series

The sci-fi movie was originally released in 1976

David Bowie‘s 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth is being adapted for a new TV series.

The classic sci-fi movie, based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel of the same name, marked one of Bowie’s most memorable roles, as Thomas Jerome Newton – an alien posing as a human in an attempt to save his home planet.

A cast for the new show, which is being adapted by CBS All Access, has not yet been announced but Alex Kurtzman who has previoulsy worked on Star Trek and Jenny Lumet (Rachel Getting Married) are slated as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Kurtzman is also set to direct.

According to Variety, Kurtzman and Lumet claim that the series will explore “the next chapter” of the story from the novel and film.

“Some strings will connect to both the novel and the film but if you haven’t seen the film or haven’t read the novel, it’s fine,” Kurtzman said. “You’ll get to have an experience that’s entirely singular. If you have, you’ll have the benefit of understanding the history of the world that both of those things set up.”

“We loved the emotional moments in the book and we loved the visual spectacle of the movie,” Lumet added. “We’re taking it forward.”

Meanwhile, American Gods author Neil Gaiman and Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse director Peter Ramsey recently expressed an interest in making a movie about the late singer.

Back in February, a David Bowie biopic titled Stardust, starring Johnny Flynn, was confirmed to be in production. However, Duncan Jones – the son of the late musician – said that he wouldn’t be giving the movie his seal of approval.

During an interaction with a fan, Jones (who is the director of movies such as Moon, Source Code and the upcoming Rogue Trooper) reiterated that he would only approve of a film about his dad if Gaiman and Ramsey were involved.