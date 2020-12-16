David Bowie’s unreleased covers of John Lennon and Bob Dylan to be released on vinyl

David Bowie‘s covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Mother’ and Bob Dylan‘s ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’ will be released as a special 7” single to mark the late icon’s birthday.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, would have turned 74 years old on January 8, 2021. To mark the occasion, two previously unreleased versions of the Lennon and Dylan classics will arrive on vinyl on that date – five years on from the musician’s death.

A cream record (exclusive to David Bowie’s official store and Dig!) will be limited to just 1000 copies, with the remaining 7,147 numbered vinyl being black. Fans will also be able to listen to the tracks via streaming services. Check out the preview images below.

Bowie’s rendition of ‘Mother’ was recorded by Tony Visconti in 1998 for a Lennon tribute album that never materialised, while his take on ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’ came that same year during the ‘LiveAndWell.com’ mixing sessions.

Both covers feature Bowie’s longtime guitarist and collaborator Reeves Gabrels, who now plays with The Cure.

‘Mother’ originally featured on Lennon’s first solo record, ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’, which came out in 1970. Dylan’s ‘…Heaven’ featured on 1997’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’, the singer-songwriter’s 30th studio album.

Meanwhile, the five-year anniversary of Bowie’s passing is set to be marked with a BBC Radio series titled ‘Bowie Five Years On’. The run of special programmes will begin on January 8, 2021.

On that same date, the likes of Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran will honour Bowie’s life and legacy during a special live-streamed event, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!.