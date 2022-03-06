David Byrne brings ‘Burning Down The House’ to CBS Saturday Sessions

David Byrne is currently hosting a second Broadway run of his lauded American Utopia show, and brought a performance to CBS Saturday Sessions yesterday (March 5).

The show originally started its second run in Manhattan last year but was forced to cancel dates towards the end of 2021 due to company members testing positive for COVID. However, Byrne announced that the show would go on and set to work creating a modified version of America Utopia.

With the second run continuing into 2022, Byrne and his band headed to CBS to perform Talking Heads‘ 1982 hit ‘Burning Down The House’ and ‘Marching Through The Wilderness’ to US TV yesterday morning.

Check out the performances below:

Last year, American Utopia was turned into a Spike Lee-directed movie, which NME called a rare concert film that packs in brilliant music, incredible visuals, a vital political message and jokes” in a five-star review.

Elsewhere, Byrne recently announced ‘Theater Of The Mind’, a collaborative stage production between the singer-songwriter and his friend Mala Gaonkar, who is a neuroscientist. It debuts in Denver this summer on August 31 before wrapping on December 18.

A statement said the installation will “take audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience.” It goes on to describe it as “a visceral theatre experience inspired by neuroscientist experiments”.

Attendees will be participants in sensory experiments intended to “reveal the inner mysteries of the brain”, rather than audience members.

American Utopia is held at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for shows until the end of April 2022.