David Byrne has shared a “Music for Valentines” playlist

David Byrne‘s latest instalment of his monthly playlist series has a Valentines theme.

The Talking Heads frontman has featured the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, SZA, Rosalia and FINNEAS in the playlist, though not all of its songs are love songs. Instead, Byrne explained they are mostly his general recent discoveries.

“This playlist consists mostly of recent songs I’ve added to my playlists. Some of these artists and songs were mentioned to me by friends, newspapers, and algorithms. They are not all love songs, but many of them are very popular!” he wrote [via BrooklynVegan].

“Who was Saint Valentine? Well, he was a martyr in 3rd century Rome. He is now the patron saint of asthma sufferers and beekeepers… and lovers!

He was an avid christian proselytizer, and was arrested by roman authorities on more than one occasion. One judge asked him to perform a miracle and restore his daughter’s sight- which he did, and in return the judge and his entire family converted and smashed all of their lovely statues- per Valentine’s suggestion.

Later, Valentine was arrested again – this time he wasn’t so lucky. His sentence was to be beaten by clubs and then beheaded. Before his execution, he wrote to the formerly blind daughter a note signed “from your Valentine”.

You can find the playlist on Spotify or on Byrne’s official website.

Billie Eilish – ‘TV’

Rosalía – ‘DESPECHÁ’

Stromae & Camila Cabello – ‘Mon amour’

100 gecs – ‘mememe’

Sylvan Esso – ‘Didn’t Care’

NNAMDÏ – ‘Dedication’

The 1975 – ‘Part of the Band’

Arcade Fire – ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

BoyWithUke – ‘Toxic’

Blessing Offor – ‘My Tribe’

Katie Pruitt – ‘Something About What Happens When We Talk’

Tommy McLain – ‘I Ran Down Every Dream’ (feat. Elvis Costello)

Our Native Daughters – ‘Quasheba, Quasheba’ (feat. Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla & Allison Russell)

Andrew Bird – ‘I felt a Funeral, in my Brain’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Archie Roach – ‘Took the Children Away’

Karen O – ‘I Shall Rise (Original Game Soundtrack)’

Weyes Blood – ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’

Benjamin Clementine – ‘Atonement’

Jessie Reyez – ‘MUTUAL FRIEND’

100 gecs – ‘Torture Me’ (feat. Skrillex)

Sly Johnson – ‘Thank You Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again’

NNAMDÏ – ‘Touchdown’

Anna B Savage – ‘The Ghost’

KALUSH & Kalush Orchestra – ‘Stefania’

FKA twigs – ‘Tears In The Club’ (feat. The Weeknd)

The Arcs – “Keep On Dreamin'”

PJ Harvey & Tim Phillips – ‘Run On’

Cyn – ‘Losing Sleep’

Benjamin Clementine – ‘Delighted’

Dry Cleaning – ‘Kwenchy Kups’

Ibrahim Maalouf & De La Soul – ‘Quiet Culture’ (feat. Pos of De La Soul)

Algiers – ‘Irreversible Damage’ (feat. Zack de la Rocha)

Benjamin Clementine – ‘Copening’

Tank and the Bangas – ‘Heavy’

Andrew Bird – ‘Sisyphus’

Selena Gomez – ‘My Mind & Me’

Alice Longyu Gao – ‘MONK’

24kGoldn – ‘Mood’ (feat. iann dior)

Alex Lilly – ‘Pure Drivel’

Midland – ‘Final Credits (Radio Edit)’

Andrew Bird – ‘Left Handed Kisses’ (feat. Fiona Apple)

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Macaroni Empitsu – ‘Nanndemonaiyo,’

SZA – ‘Nobody Gets Me’

100 gecs – ‘ringtone (Remix)’ [feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito]

NNAMDÏ – ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Famous’

FINNEAS – ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’

In other news, Byrne’s musical with Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love, is set to make its Broadway debut this summer.