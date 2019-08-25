David Byrne launches new online magazine ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’

"We hope to balance out some of the amplified negativity and show that things might not be as bad as we think. Stop by whenever you need a reminder"

David Byrne has announced details of a new online magazine called Reasons To Be Cheerful.

The Talking Heads frontman released his latest solo album ‘American Utopia’ last year. He then released a new live EP named after the NME review of the tour for the album – ‘”The Best Live Show Of All Time” NME’.

He’s now announced details of the new online publication with a trailer and a lengthy explanation. Watch the trailer below.

Speaking of the new publication, Byrne says: “It often seems as if the world is going straight to Hell. I wake up in the morning, I look at the paper, and I say to myself, “Oh no!” Often I’m depressed for half the day. I imagine some of you feel the same.

“Recently, I realized this isn’t helping. Nothing changes when you’re numb. So, as a kind of remedy, and possibly as a kind of therapy, I started collecting good news. Not schmaltzy, feel-good news, but stuff that reminded me, “Hey, there’s positive stuff going on! People are solving problems and it’s making a difference!”

“I began telling others about what I’d found.

“Their responses were encouraging, so I created a website called Reasons to be Cheerful and started writing. Later on, I realized I wanted to make the endeavor a bit more formal. So we got a team together and began commissioning stories from other writers and redesigned the website. Today, we’re relaunching Reasons to be Cheerful as an ongoing editorial project.

“We’re telling stories that reveal that there are, in fact, a surprising number of reasons to feel cheerful — that provide a more optimistic and, we believe, more accurate depiction of the world. We hope to balance out some of the amplified negativity and show that things might not be as bad as we think. Stop by whenever you need a reminder.”

In the review of the ‘American Utopia’ tour, NME‘s Tom Connick described it as “a show like no other… proof that David Byrne can do sombre numbers as well as he does celebratory ones, and that the ‘American Utopia’ tour may just be the best live show of all time.”