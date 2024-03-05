David Byrne to cover Paramore’s ‘Hard Times’ for Record Store Day 2024

Paramore have announced a limited-edition 12″ vinyl for Record Store Day which features David Byrne covering their track ‘Hard Times’.

The exclusive release will feature the pop-punk icons’ cover of Talking Head’s ‘Burning Down The House’ as a B-side. Per Alternative Press, the 12″ vinyl will be an “extremely limited run exclusive for Record Store Day in 2024.”

Taking to his official X/Twitter account, Byrne tweeted: “The band told me that their song Hard Times was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section. This was fun!”

Hayley Williams and co, who are Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2024, will also be releasing their 2023 “almost” remix album ‘Re: This Is Why’ on vinyl for the first time ever, on 2LP Ruby + Bone vinyl and single black vinyl.

Both the exclusive Byrne and Paramore 12″ vinyl and the pressings of ‘Re: This Is Why’ will be available for purchase on April 20 at all participating Record Store Day shops. Visit here for more information.

The band told me that their song Hard Times was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section. This was fun! The 12" is available on Record Store Day 2024 -More info and a store near you at https://t.co/sFcvL4wQuR https://t.co/CS7Wpme3F1 pic.twitter.com/3WdUfsVTT1 — David Byrne (@DBtodomundo) March 5, 2024

Paramore previously covered ‘Burning Down The House’ as part of an upcoming Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album, ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved’. The project was first announced last year when A24 confirmed that the album was on the horizon, featuring 16 artists sharing their own covers of Talking Heads classics.

Williams previously hinted at Byrne covering one of Paramore’s tracks last year during an in conversation event with writer Amanda Petrusich for The New Yorker Festival.

“There was someone that [Petrusich] mentioned who was going to be on this record but we’re saving it for something,” Williams said.

“So, all I’m going to say is it’s fucking insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. And hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it. But we decided it was too special and we needed to wait and there’s more to that story and you’ll know all about it as soon as we’re able to share.”

Byrne appears to be a fan of Paramore, having attended their show at Madison Square Garden in New York early last year. He was also photographed backstage with the band before the show.

In other news, Paramore recently unveiled a music video for ‘Thick Skull’ and spoken more about their future as a band.

The video was directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates who previously directed the music video for ‘This Is Why‘.