David Byrne is set to appear on Saturday Night Live – 31 years after his last appearance on the show.

The Talking Heads frontman last appeared on the show in support of his debut solo album, ‘Rei Mono’. That episode, which aired in 1989, was hosted by Woody Harrelson and saw Byrne perform two songs from his debut.

Byrne will appear on the show on February 29 alongside comedian John Mulaney. His appearance on the show will come just 2 weeks after his acclaimed ‘American Utopia’ show ends it’s five-month long residency on Broadway.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month (February 1) that Spike Lee will direct the movie adaptation of Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ tour.

As reported in Deadline, the feature-length adaptation of the live show – which NME lauded as “the most ambitious and impressive live show of all time”, a quote Byrne then duly named a live EP of the tour after – will come out in 2020 and be executive produced by Byrne himself.

Speaking about the film in a statement, Byrne said: “Pinch me. This couldn’t have worked out better for this project.

“Spike Lee directing and Participant producing—two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

Reviewing Byrne’s Broadway version of the show, NME said: “The lead single from the solo album that inspired the show makes for the night’s most powerful moment. ‘Everybody’s Coming To My House’, he explains, is a song fuelled by the anxiety of a party getting out of hand. It’s as witty as it is catchy, with a few classic Byrne-isms thrown in for good measure…but when he saw it performed by a teenage choir from Detroit, it became an inclusive anthem that flips fear into joy, celebrating mankind’s differences and what we can learn from each other.

“When the 12-piece band hammer out their version, the show’s core question of the America that exists, and the America that could exist, are in the balance. We know which one we’d rather live in.”