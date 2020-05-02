David Byrne has shared a new edition of his online magazine Reasons To Be Cheerful, which documents the “collective visceral moment” of coronavirus.

The new series, titled ‘Now Anything Is Possible’ and written by journalist Mitch Anderson, concerns “changes that have long seemed out of reach, but now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, are happening fast — and how we can make them stick.”

Anderson wrote: “Today, another collective visceral moment is unfolding in real time, upending billions of lives and reconfiguring society with unprecedented speed. In the span of a few months, countries across the world have mobilized en masse to confront an existential threat.

Today we’re launching a new series, #NowAnythingIsPossible, exploring solutions to major systemic problems that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/MhPe9JT7xt pic.twitter.com/rLs5WddXip — Reasons to be Cheerful (@RTB_Cheerful) May 1, 2020

Advertisement

“The imperative of saving lives has swept away endemic government gridlock. People whose work often goes unsung are being recognized for their essential contributions, and billions are voluntarily curtailing their personal freedoms for the common good.”

Read the new piece in full here and sign up for the Reasons To Be Cheerful newsletter via their website.

Byrne himself recently penned a new essay about coronavirus for the site, calling the pandemic an “opportunity to learn how to change our behaviour”.

“It’s ironic that as the pandemic forces us into our separate corners, it’s also showing us how intricately we are all connected,” he wrote on the Reasons To Be Cheerful site.

Advertisement

“It’s revealing the many ways that our lives intersect almost without our noticing. And it’s showing us just how tenuous our existence becomes when we try to abandon those connections and distance from one another. Health care, housing, race, inequality, the climate — we’re all in the same leaky boat.”

Earlier this year, David Byrne returned to Saturday Night Live over three decades after his first appearance on the show, performing versions of ‘Once In A Lifetime’ and ‘Toe Jam’ alongside the cast of his critically acclaimed Broadway show American Utopia.

The artist also recently revealed that Jerry Seinfeld helped him craft a joke for the Broadway show.