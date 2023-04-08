David Crosby died after contracting COVID-19, says Graham Nash

Graham Nash has claimed that David Crosby died after contracting COVID-19 for a second time.

David Crosby died in January, aged 81. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” read a statement, confirming the news.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” it continued.

No cause of death was ever revealed but according to his former Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he died after contracting COVID-19.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash said during an appearance on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had COVID, and he had COVID again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

“The fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing,” continued Nash (via Consequence) before saying Crosby’s death was still “a shock”.

“It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks keep coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

Earlier this year, Nash said he was “getting closer” to reconnecting with Crosby before he died.

“I’m very pleased that David and I were getting closer towards the end,” Nash told Kyle Meredith. “He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller. I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship.”

The legendary songwriter played his last gig in 2019 but a collaborator has claimed Crosby was working on a new album when he died, and “seemed practically giddy” about the new material.