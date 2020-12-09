David Crosby is preparing to sell his back catalogue: “Streaming stole my record money”

David Crosby has taken to Twitter to announce he intends to sell his catalogue of work, saying “streaming stole my record money”.

“I can’t work… and streaming stole my record money… I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same,” Crosby said in his tweet on Tuesday (December 8).

Crosby’s tweet was responding to a thread regarding the recent news that Bob Dylan has sold his complete catalogue to Universal. “I am selling mine also,” Crosby’s tweet began.

It was announced earlier this week that Dylan had reached a “landmark agreement” with the global publishing group to sell his catalogue of more than 600 songs spanning 60 years.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the contract is of an estimated value of more than £225million (US $300million).

Last week, Stevie Nicks also sold her catalogue for a reported £75million (US $100million).

Crosby came under fire in October after he tweeted seemingly insensitive comments regarding the talents of the late Eddie Van Halen.

The singer-songwriter said Van Halen’s music “does not move me much”, that he didn’t “care that much” about the guitarist’s music and that his skill paled in comparison to Jimi Hendrix.

A few days later, Crosby retracted his comments, saying he had forgotten the Van Halen guitarist “had just died”.

“Yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool,” Crosby wrote in a tweet on October 14.

“The even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn’t even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut….I do make mistakes …no offense intended.”