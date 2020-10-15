David Crosby retracts Eddie Van Halen comments, says he forgot guitarist ‘had just died’

David Crosby has taken to Twitter to apologise for controversial comments made about the late Eddie Van Halen last week.

The singer-songwriter caught backlash online when he said that Van Halen “does not move me much” and that he didn’t “care that much” about the guitarist’s music.

Crosby also said that Van Halen’s musical skills paled in comparison to those of Jimi Hendrix.

“Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really,” he opined.

Perhaps most dismissive of all was Crosby’s initial one-word take on Van Halen’s career: “meh”.

Now, Crosby has reneged on his comments, admitting that he didn’t realise that the guitarist had recently passed away.

“Yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool,” Crosby wrote in a tweet on October 14.

“The even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn’t even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut….I do make mistakes …no offense intended”.

yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool …the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut….I do make mistakes …no offense intended — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 13, 2020

David Crosby’s initial comments attracted the ire of several notable musicians, including Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and Tracii Guns of LA Guns.

“I’ve always hated [David Crosby] AND his mustache,” Snider wrote in response to Crosby’s initial comments.

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6 following a battle with throat cancer. Tributes poured in from several of Van Halen’s contemporaries, including Tony Iommi, Sammy Hagar and Ozzy Osbourne.