David Crosby sells entire music catalogue to Iconic Artists Group

David Crosby is the latest high-profile artist to sell the rights to his music catalogue, striking a deal with Iconic Artists Group.

As reported by Pitchfork, the agreement was made for an undisclosed sum, and includes the recorded music and publishing rights to Crosby’s entire catalogue, including his solo work and that with The Byrds, Crosby & Nash, CS&N, and CSN&Y.

“Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with,” Crosby said in a statement.

Advertisement

The musician had previously alluded to the forthcoming sale of his catalogue back in December, putting the blame on low fees from streaming services.

“I can’t work …and streaming stole my record money …I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same,” he said on Twitter.

Iconic Artists Group is run by US entertainment executive Irving Azoff, who said, “I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles.

“This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music. He’s truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists and I’m honored he has made Iconic the steward of his timeless musical legacy.”

Crosby follows Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, Shakira, Lindsey Buckingham and other artists in selling rights to his catalogue.

Advertisement

Crosby was criticised online recently for calling Phoebe Bridgers’ SNL performance where she smashed her guitar “pathetic”. Prior to that, he was called out for his comments on Eddie Van Halen shortly after his death.