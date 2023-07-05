David Draiman says “Fuck Roger Waters”, sings Israel’s National Anthem at Disturbed’s Tel Aviv show

Disturbed frontman David Draiman took a jab at former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters while performing in Tel Aviv recently.

During the second half of the concert, which took place on June 28, Draiman – who is of Jewish heritage – performed Israel’s nation anthem ‘Hatikva’ along with an emphatic singalong by fans in attendance as a graphic of the Israeli flag flashed onscreen.

Watch the clip below.

Following the singalong, Draiman issued a scathing statement against Roger Waters for his anti-Semitic antics – which includes his recent use of a nazi-styled costume while performing in Berlin in May.

“Fuck Roger Waters and all the rest of his BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] nazi assholes — every last single one of them. We don’t need that shit. We’ve survived worse than them and we will continue surviving worse than them,” Draiman said to roars of approval from the crowd.

TEL AVIV – David Draiman's Explosive Message to Roger Waters Sends Shockwaves Through the Music World! 💣💥#Israel pic.twitter.com/aYRi7j96aT — SaveManMedia (@SaveManMedia) June 28, 2023

Draiman continued: “They can make up any lie they want. They can create any kind of bullshit story they want. We know the truth. History knows the truth. We are not going any fucking where!”

David Draiman’s speech comes after Waters has faced significant backlash following his show in Berlin. During that show, Waters appeared on stage at his show wearing a black trench coat with a swastika-like emblem during a segment that revolved around a character from Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’, who imagines himself as a fictional fascist dictator during a hallucination.

The musician claimed that the segment was a statement against fascism, injustice and bigotry and called criticism of it “disingenuous and politically motivated”.

Waters has repeatedly denied all accusations of anti-semitism and explained that his disdain is towards Israel, not Judaism. He also accused Israel of “abusing the term anti-semitism to intimidate people like me into silence”.

This isn’t the first time Draiman has spoken out against Waters. Draiman has long been a staunch advocate of the Israeli state. In 2019, for example, he derided the ex-Pink Floyd legend “and his Nazi comrades” for their demands to boycott Israel. That same year, Disturbed made their live debut in Israel and performed its national anthem, the ‘Hatikva’, for the first time.