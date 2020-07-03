David Gilmour debuts ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’, his first new track in five years

Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour has shared new single ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’, marking the first original track in five years from the legendary guitarist.

The song was first revealed by Gilmour last month in the the audiobook for A Theatre for Dreamers, a new novel by Gilmour’s wife and longtime collaborator, Polly Samson.

It was originally exclusive to Samson’s novel, but the release marks the first time it has been available as a standalone track – a week after the initial publication of the audiobook.

“Polly’s vivid and poetic writing, coupled with her very natural narration voice, made joining forces to produce the audio version of A Theatre for Dreamers a fantastic and fulfilling experience,” Gilmour said in a statement.

“The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators and audiobook producers in this way before. The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways.”

Gilmour has also been keeping busy during lockdown by solo songs from his former bandmate, the late Syd Barrett.

‘Octopus’, one of the tracks covered by Gilmour, featured on the late band co-founder’s 1970 album ‘The Madcap Laughs’. ‘Dominoes’ also appeared on ‘Barrett’, which was released in the same year.

