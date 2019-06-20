David Gilmour’s ‘favourite guitar’, used on Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’, just sold for a record amount

It was his main studio guitar since 1971

The acoustic guitar that David Gilmour played on Pink Floyd‘s seminal ‘Wish You Were Here’ has sold at auction for a record-breaking amount.

Earlier this year, Gilmour announced that he’d be selling 120 of his iconic guitars to “give joy” to other people and in turn raise funds for important causes.

“These guitars have been very good to me,” he said. “They’re my friends. They have given me lots of music. I just think it’s time that they went off and served someone else. I have had my time with them. And of course the money that they will raise will do an enormous amount of good in the world, and that is my intention.”

Today, Christies auctioned off his C.F. Martin & Company Nazareth 1969 D-35 acoustic guitar for $1,095,000 (£862k) – breaking the record previously held by Eric Clapton’s 1939 OO0-42, which sold for $791,500 (£623k) in 2004.

The instrument has often been cited as Gilmour’s favourite guitar and has been his main studio guitar since 1971 – it was used for the writing and pre-production of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ and for the recording of ‘Obscured By Clouds’.

In 2003, Guitar Player Magazine asked Gimour his favourite guitar, to which he replied: “I guess it would be my Martin D-35. I used it on ‘Wish You Were Here’, and I’ve been using it ever since.”

The same year when asked by Desert Island Discs which luxury item he would take with him if stranded and alone, he said: “Well to me it’s not a luxury, it’s an essential. I need to take my guitar with me, my acoustic Martin D-35 guitar, because life is impossible without a guitar.”

Visit here for more on the auction of David Gilmour’s guitar collection.

Besides benefiting “both global and U.K.-centric” charities, Gilmour is also using the sale to declutter his house. He added that he’s been planning to sell parts of the collection since at least around 1987’s ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’.

“I didn’t want to get too ancient and have a whole stash of guitars sitting around doing nothing,” he said. “And frankly, too many of them are guitars I just don’t have time to play often enough. They will give joy to other people.”

Gilmour also recently shared his full ‘Live At Pompeii’ concert film in full online.