David Guetta added to Sziget festival line-up alongside Blur, Biffy Clyro, Tame Impala

Dance heavyweight will headline the final night of the Hungarian festival

David Guetta is the latest addition to the Sziget line-up.

The dance titan will headline the closing night of the festival, which takes place in Budapest from August 5-12, 2013. He will join fellow headliners Blur, who will also perform at the festival’s special 21st year edition. Other acts lined up for this year’s Sziget include Biffy Clyro, Dizzy Rascal, Azealia Banks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Katy B.

Sziget started in 1993 and now sees 1,000 acts take place across 60 stages across seven days on Obudai Island on the River Danube. Last year’s festival saw The Killers and The Stone Roses top the bill.

Acts confirmed for Sziget Festival 2013 so far include:

Blur

Chase & Status

Editors

Azealia Banks

Dizzee Rascal

Alex Clare

Enter Shikari

Skunk Anansie

Ska-P

Die Ärzte

Seeed

Michael Kiwanuka

Tame Impala

Hadouken!

Katy B

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Everything Everything

Netsky

Bad Religion

Woodkid

The Bots

Peter Bjorn & John

Wax Tailor

Triggerfinger

Empire of the Sun

Boys Noize

Nicky Romero

Sebastian Ingrosso

Oscar Mulero

Chris Liebing

Deichkind

Parov Stelar Band

Afterhours

Left Boy

Calexico

For more information head to Sziget.hu.