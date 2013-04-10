David Guetta added to Sziget festival line-up alongside Blur, Biffy Clyro, Tame Impala

Dance heavyweight will headline the final night of the Hungarian festival
David Guetta is the latest addition to the Sziget line-up.
The dance titan will headline the closing night of the festival, which takes place in Budapest from August 5-12, 2013. He will join fellow headliners Blur, who will also perform at the festival’s special 21st year edition. Other acts lined up for this year’s Sziget include Biffy Clyro, Dizzy Rascal, Azealia Banks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Katy B.
Sziget started in 1993 and now sees 1,000 acts take place across 60 stages across seven days on Obudai Island on the River Danube. Last year’s festival saw The Killers and The Stone Roses top the bill.
Acts confirmed for Sziget Festival 2013 so far include:
Blur
Chase & Status
Editors
Azealia Banks
Dizzee Rascal
Alex Clare
Enter Shikari
Skunk Anansie
Ska-P
Die Ärzte
Seeed
Michael Kiwanuka
Tame Impala
Hadouken!
Katy B
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Everything Everything
Netsky
Bad Religion
Woodkid
The Bots
Peter Bjorn & John
Wax Tailor
Triggerfinger
Empire of the Sun
Boys Noize
Nicky Romero
Sebastian Ingrosso
Oscar Mulero
Chris Liebing
Deichkind
Parov Stelar Band
Afterhours
Left Boy
Calexico
For more information head to Sziget.hu.