David Guetta and Akon team up with Master KG on new song ‘Shine Your Light’

David Guetta and Akon have teamed up for a new track with Master KG called ‘Shine Your Light’ – listen to it below.

Combining uplifting lyricism, exuberant Afro-house rhythms and sun-kissed vibes, the new track is “a song which gives the world a fresh shot of jubilation,” according to a press release.

The track, which follows on from Master KG’s 2020 viral hit ‘Jerusalema’, isn’t the first time Guetta and Akon have worked together. The pair have previously collaborated on songs such as ‘Sexy Bitch’ (2009), ‘Crank It Up’ (2011) and ‘Play Hard’ (2013).

Listen to ‘Shine Your Light’ below:

“I am blessed and excited to have collaborated with not one but two legends in David Guetta and Akon,” Master KG said of the collaboration. “‘Shine Your Light’ is special for me because it not only combines our different styles of music, but also spreads a positive message.”

Guetta added: “I am thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Master KG, and I’m so pleased to get to work with my long-time friend Akon again! My hope is that ‘Shine Your Light’ brings joy to listeners around the world as we join each other on the dance floor once again.”

Last month, Akon announced that he’s planning on building another city in Africa while his first is still in progress.

For the past few years the singer has been busy building a city in his native country of Senegal, for which he secured $6billion (£4.3bn) funding.

Speaking in a press conference, Akon revealed that a new futuristic city will be coming to Uganda in the coming years. The plan has the backing of the Ugandan government, who announced that they’ve allotted one square mile of land for Akon City part two.