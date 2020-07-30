David Guetta and Four Tet among first acts announced for EXIT Festival 2021

The first wave of acts for EXIT Festival 2021 have been announced, including the likes of David Guetta, Four Tet, and Tyga.

The Serbian festival, which is held on the banks of the river Danube in Novi Sad, cancelled its 2020 edition earlier this month due to the coronavirus, despite promising to be one of the only 2020 festivals to go ahead.

Originally set to take place August 13-16 this year, EXIT Festival has now been postponed until July 8-11, 2021.

The festival, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, has announced the first wave of acts to be added to the lineup. Headliners for the event will be David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tyga, and Eric Prydz back to back with Four Tet.

Other names include: Boris Brejcha, Dax J b2b Kobosil, Denis Sulta, Marko Nastic, Coeus, Ilija Djokovic, Kristijan Molnar b2b After Affair, Layzie, Reblok, Runy, Space Motion, Lag b2b Insolate, Laibach, Marky Ramone, Thundermother, Goblini, and Massimo.

More names will be announced soon.

Tickets for EXIT Festival 2021 go on sale from Friday, July 31 at midday. All tickets purchased for EXIT festival 2020 are valid for the 2021 edition, and anyone saving their ticket for next year’s festival will automatically become members of the EXIT Team that unlocks special surprises, benefits and a possibility of winning a Lifetime ticket for the festival.

For more info visit: https://www.exitfest.org/

The festival will hold a livestreamed alternative called Life Stream in September, which will incorporate their environmental project, Green R:Evolution.

