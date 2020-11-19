The line-up for a special virtual edition of this year’s Tomorrowland has been announced.

The event, which will take place via a digital stream on New Year’s Eve, will unite people all over the world in a unique countdown to 2021 that crosses time-zones. Tickets for the event are on sale here.

It’s being described by organisers as “a magical celebration at the end of an exceptional year.” They added: “Enter a fascinating digital world, filled with music, magic and friendship.”

Advertisement

Over 25 DJ’s from around the world will perform via four Digital 3D platforms in a universe called ‘NAOZ’.

Artists lined-up so far include David Guetta, Snoop Dogg (as DJ Snoopadelic), Diplo and many more. You can see the full line-up below:

Tickets for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 are NOW AVAILABLE. Count down to 2021 and celebrate New Year's Eve with people from all over the world. Be part of it: https://t.co/nTsTDssAqs pic.twitter.com/LbsVKXImY8 — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) November 17, 2020

🦋@Tomorrowland announces Full Line Up for its New Year's Eve edition on the new @naoz_live venue Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever — Festival Season (@Festseason) November 10, 2020

Back in September, Guetta reunited with Sia on new single, ‘Let’s Love’.

Previously, the duo released hits including ‘Titanium’, ‘Flames’, ‘She Wolf’, ‘Bang My Head’ and more.

Advertisement

“During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy,” Guetta said in a press statement.

He continued: “I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music. ‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals.”

Meanwhile, Sia has today (November 19) announced details of her eighth studio album ‘Music’.