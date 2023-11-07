David Guetta says he’s “never” faked his live shows: “I always refused to do it”

David Guetta has insisted that he’s never faked his live shows or performed a pre-recorded set.

The French DJ and producer refuted allegations that he uses a pre-planned mix instead of spinning and mixing tracks live.

He was responding to comments made by Canadian DJ Deadmau5, who accused Guetta more than a decade ago of turning up at sets to just “press play”. Back in 2015 Deadmau5 also called Guetta a “stupid fuck” for using live horses in nightclub appearance.

Advertisement

Guetta responded to the allegation at the time, saying: ”For so many years I DJed in clubs and learned the hard way.”

He’s since circled back on the debate, telling the Daily Star’s ‘Wired’ column (via Music News): “I was looking online at Deadmau5 who was saying every DJ, including me, is playing a pre-recorded set.

“I won’t speak for other people, but I’ve never done that. You often see comments from people that I do this, but it’s not true. I love DJ-ing, and DJ-ing is about reading the crowd and connecting to them.”

He also said that while there is an element of preparing mash-ups or edits, curating the show in real time is part of the challenge, sharing that “programming and selecting records according to the crowd is 70 per cent of the job”.

The artist also reflected on his conflicting views about whether he should focus on the music or the visual spectacle of a show, adding that it was watching Daft Punk that inspired him to step up his show.

Advertisement

“I would go to see a show like Daft Punk’s Pyramid show and I was like, ‘This is amazing. Should I sacrifice being a DJ to have such an amazing show?

“I always refused to do it, and I was very frustrated, but now I get to have the best of both worlds, which is to really DJ and to have to a perfect show simultaneously.”

Guetta recently shared that he believes “the future of music is in AI” after he used the technology to add the “voice” of Eminem to a new song.

Elsewhere, BTS‘ Jungkook released a new David Guetta remix of his hit single ‘Seven’ last month.