David Guetta urges everyone to take coronavirus vaccine, looks forward to “big, mad party” in 2021

David Guetta has urged everyone to take the coronavirus vaccine, which he hopes will lead to a “big, mad party” in 2021.

Speaking to Reuters shortly before pre-recording a charity New Year’s Eve concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris, the French DJ and producer said he hopes everybody gets vaccinated.

“I’m going to do the vaccine, and I hope people are going to do it too because I don’t see any other way to go out of this situation,” Guetta said.

France is one of the countries hardest-hit by the pandemic, with 2.57 million cases and more than 64,000 dead. However, opinion polls show that less than half of the country’s population intends to get the COVID shot.

Elsewhere during Guetta’s interview, he said he looked forward to the end of the pandemic and the “big, mad party” at the end of it.

“I want to tell [my fans] that we are about to witness the craziest party year of our lifetime because the minute it’s going to be open, you know, it’s going to be amazing”, he said.

Guetta’s New Year’s Eve gig is being put on to raise money for UNICEF and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

The event is part of the ‘United At Home’ charity initiative that the DJ launched earlier this year – tune into the event below from 10:45pm.

Guetta will also take part in Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year’s Eve festival, alongside 27 other artists across four digital stages.

Over 25 DJ’s from around the world will perform via four Digital 3D platforms in a universe called ‘NAOZ’. Artists lined-up so far also include Snoop Dogg (as DJ Snoopadelic), Diplo and many more. Check out the full timetable for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 here.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has announced that he will close out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve livestream gig.

The “arena sized” event will see the ‘Yummy’ singer accompanied by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers. It will take place in an “iconic location” with a state-of-the-art light show and a newly-designed stage.

The event will initially air at 3:15am GMT (10:15pm EST) on Thursday (December 31), with two additional re-airings on Friday (January 1) at 10:00am GMT (5:00am EST) and 8:00pm GMT (3:00pm EST).